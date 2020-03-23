Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (CLX), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Clorox (CLX), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Clorox (CLX)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Clorox today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $168.33, which is a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $172.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -41.6% and a 2.8% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $252.71, a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.30.

Jones has an average return of 10.2% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #855 out of 6153 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $112.46 average price target.

