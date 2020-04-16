Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (CLX) and General Dynamics (GD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clorox (CLX) and General Dynamics (GD).

Clorox (CLX)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Sell rating on Clorox yesterday and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $195.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $167.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Dynamics (GD)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $201.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.