Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Clorox (CLX) and CVS Health (CVS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Clorox (CLX) and CVS Health (CVS).

Clorox (CLX)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Sell rating on Clorox yesterday and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $237.74, close to its 52-week high of $238.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $220.89, representing a -4.7% downside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $197.00 price target.

CVS Health (CVS)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Hold rating on CVS Health today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $74.71 average price target.

