Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Clearwater Paper (CLW) and Molson Coors (TAP)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clearwater Paper (CLW) and Molson Coors (TAP).

Clearwater Paper (CLW)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Clearwater Paper yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Clearwater Paper has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Molson Coors (TAP)

In a report released yesterday, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.74, close to its 52-week low of $49.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5081 out of 5940 analysts.

Molson Coors has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.56, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

