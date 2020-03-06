Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ciena (CIEN), Methode Electronics (MEI) and PCTEL (PCTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ciena (CIEN), Methode Electronics (MEI) and PCTEL (PCTI) with bullish sentiments.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, which is a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Methode Electronics (MEI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Methode Electronics today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Cooper Tire Rubber, and Dorman Products.

Methode Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50, representing a 32.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

PCTEL (PCTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on PCTEL today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #512 out of 6278 analysts.

PCTEL has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25.

