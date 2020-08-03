Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Church & Dwight (CHD), VF (VFC) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Church & Dwight (CHD), VF (VFC) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) with bullish sentiments.

Church & Dwight (CHD)

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Church & Dwight today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.33, close to its 52-week high of $96.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Monster Beverage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $92.50 average price target, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VF (VFC)

In a report released today, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VF, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 39.6% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $63.40 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings with a $57.67 average price target, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.