Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Chewy (CHWY) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chewy (CHWY) and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Chewy (CHWY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Chewy on December 6 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.78, close to its 52-week high of $78.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

Chewy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.36, implying a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.04, close to its 52-week high of $213.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 75.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $220.17 average price target, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

