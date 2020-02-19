Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CF Industries (CF), TreeHouse Foods (THS) and PepsiCo (PEP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CF Industries (CF), TreeHouse Foods (THS) and PepsiCo (PEP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CF Industries (CF)

In a report issued on February 14, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.16, close to its 52-week low of $37.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and Kronos Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CF Industries with a $47.00 average price target, which is a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $43.00 price target.

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods on February 14 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.89, close to its 52-week low of $43.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TreeHouse Foods with a $54.40 average price target, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo on February 14 and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.60, close to its 52-week high of $147.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.30, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

