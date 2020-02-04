Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Celanese (CE) and Mts Systems (MTSC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Celanese (CE) and Mts Systems (MTSC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Celanese (CE)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Hold rating on Celanese today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 69.4% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical PRN, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.56, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Mts Systems (MTSC)

In a report released today, John Franzreb from Sidoti maintained a Hold rating on Mts Systems, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.79, close to its 52-week low of $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Franzreb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Franzreb covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gorman-Rupp Company, Powell Industries, and Hillenbrand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mts Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00.

