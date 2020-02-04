Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Celanese (CE) and Church & Dwight (CHD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Celanese (CE) and Church & Dwight (CHD).

Celanese (CE)

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Celanese, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Element Solutions, and Venator Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.33, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on January 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Church & Dwight (CHD)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Sell rating on Church & Dwight yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $74.13 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.