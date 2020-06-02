Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Casey’s General (CASY), G-III Apparel Group (GIII) and Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casey’s General (CASY), G-III Apparel Group (GIII) and Lumber Liquidators (LL).

Casey’s General (CASY)

Sidoti analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General today and set a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $163.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebiedzinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Lebiedzinski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hooker Furniture, Petmed Express, and Haverty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casey’s General with a $159.60 average price target, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained a Hold rating on G-III Apparel Group today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lululemon Athletica, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for G-III Apparel Group with a $16.00 average price target.

Lumber Liquidators (LL)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Lumber Liquidators, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumber Liquidators is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

