Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Casey’s General (CASY) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casey’s General (CASY) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report issued on March 8, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $197.35, close to its 52-week high of $213.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $226.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report issued on March 8, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $348.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $280.02, close to its 52-week high of $298.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $306.12 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $331.00 price target.

