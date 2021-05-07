Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Carvana Co (CVNA) and frontdoor (FTDR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carvana Co (CVNA) and frontdoor (FTDR).

Carvana Co (CVNA)

Raymond James analyst Nicholas Bacchus maintained a Hold rating on Carvana Co yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.45.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.40.

frontdoor (FTDR)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 72.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

frontdoor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.83.

