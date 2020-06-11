Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Carter’s (CRI), PVH (PVH) and Five Below (FIVE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Carter’s (CRI), PVH (PVH) and Five Below (FIVE).

Carter’s (CRI)

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Hold rating on Carter’s today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Sole covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Levi Strauss & Co, and American Eagle.

Carter’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.38.

PVH (PVH)

In a report released today, Heather Balsky from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on PVH, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Balsky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Balsky covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Levi Strauss & Co, Kontoor Brands, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PVH is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.83, representing a -15.3% downside. In a report issued on June 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Five Below (FIVE)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Five Below, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.53, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

