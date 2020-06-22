Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CarMax (KMX), Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CarMax (KMX), Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) with bullish sentiments.

CarMax (KMX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Buy rating on CarMax today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.67, close to its 52-week high of $103.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 45.1% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.09, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.46, close to its 52-week high of $259.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.00, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on June 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.9% success rate. Drbul covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Levi Strauss & Co, and Kontoor Brands.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.65, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

