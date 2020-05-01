Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Carlsberg (OtherCABGY), Hermes International (OtherHESAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Carlsberg (CABGY), Hermes International (HESAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF).

Carlsberg (CABGY)

Carlsberg received a Hold rating and an DKK800.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.1% and a 32.9% success rate. Withagen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Diageo.

Carlsberg has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR740.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $719.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 38.9% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Swatch Group Bearer, Nestlé SA, and Glanbia.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $661.12, representing a -8.9% downside. In a report issued on April 23, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR630.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 34.6% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Daimler.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.18, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR115.00 price target.

