Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CarLotz (LOTZ) and G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CarLotz (LOTZ) and G-III Apparel Group (GIII).

CarLotz (LOTZ)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on CarLotz today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarLotz with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Hold rating on G-III Apparel Group today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.80, close to its 52-week high of $35.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honest Company, Inc., Lululemon Athletica, and Levi Strauss & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for G-III Apparel Group with a $34.67 average price target, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.