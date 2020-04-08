Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Camtek (CAMT) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Camtek (CAMT) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) with bullish sentiments.

Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Camtek, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -30.8% and a 17.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.10, a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$45.00 price target.

