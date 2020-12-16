Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Campbell Soup (CPB) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Campbell Soup (CPB) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained a Hold rating on Campbell Soup today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 83.3% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Conagra Brands, and Hostess Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Campbell Soup with a $53.86 average price target, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $258.30, close to its 52-week high of $259.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Edgewell Personal Care, and Mondelez International.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.15, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

