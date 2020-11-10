Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Callaway Golf (ELY), Casey’s General (CASY) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Callaway Golf (ELY), Casey’s General (CASY) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) with bullish sentiments.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.75, representing a 29.4% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Berenberg Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.36, close to its 52-week high of $191.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

Casey’s General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.57.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

In a report released yesterday, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on M.D.C. Holdings, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and Mid-America Apartment.

M.D.C. Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.