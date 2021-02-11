Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Callaway Golf (ELY) and O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Callaway Golf (ELY) and O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) with bullish sentiments.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.62, close to its 52-week high of $32.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $29.57 average price target, representing a -7.2% downside. In a report issued on January 28, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $456.47, close to its 52-week high of $496.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 74.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma, and Aaron’s Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $547.50 average price target, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

