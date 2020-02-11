Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CAE (CAE) and Canopy Growth (CGC)

Ryan Adist- February 11, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CAE (CAE) and Canopy Growth (CGC).

CAE (CAE)

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky maintained a Hold rating on CAE today and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.61, close to its 52-week high of $31.56.

Cherniavsky has an average return of 3.8% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is ranked #896 out of 5894 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $31.34 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$43.00 price target.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released today, Jason Zandberg from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Canopy Growth, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.12, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zandberg is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 29.2% success rate. Zandberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, and Columbia Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.90, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$40.00 price target.

