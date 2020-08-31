Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Burlington Stores (BURL), Foot Locker (FL) and Team17 Group (OtherTSVNF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Burlington Stores (BURL), Foot Locker (FL) and Team17 Group (TSVNF).

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report issued on August 17, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $202.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $232.70 average price target, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker on August 18 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $33.50 average price target, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Team17 Group (TSVNF)

Team17 Group received a Hold rating and a p675.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Steve Robertson on August 19. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.52, close to its 52-week high of $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #2929 out of 6924 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Team17 Group with a $8.68 average price target.

