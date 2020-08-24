Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Burlington Stores (BURL) and Dollar General (DG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Burlington Stores (BURL) and Dollar General (DG) with bullish sentiments.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $192.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Burlington Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $235.18, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $198.93, close to its 52-week high of $202.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 64.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.44, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

