Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (BC), Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brunswick (BC), Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) with bullish sentiments.

Brunswick (BC)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.94, close to its 52-week high of $73.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.78, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tempur Sealy (TPX)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 59.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Tempur Sealy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.88, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.55, close to its 52-week high of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 57.2% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, American Eagle, and Tractor Supply.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.08, which is a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.