Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (BC), LKQ (LKQ) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brunswick (BC), LKQ (LKQ) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC).

Brunswick (BC)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brunswick with a $79.10 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on LKQ. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $41.00 average price target.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on M.D.C. Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M.D.C. Holdings with a $58.75 average price target.

