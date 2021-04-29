Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (BC), LKQ (LKQ) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Brunswick (BC), LKQ (LKQ) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC).

Brunswick (BC)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.65, close to its 52-week high of $108.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.63, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $125.00 price target.

LKQ (LKQ)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on LKQ today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LKQ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on M.D.C. Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.93, close to its 52-week high of $62.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M.D.C. Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $64.00.

