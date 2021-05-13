Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (BC), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and L Brands (LB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Brunswick (BC), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and L Brands (LB).

Brunswick (BC)

In a report issued on May 10, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $106.10, close to its 52-week high of $117.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brunswick with a $121.00 average price target, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi reiterated a Buy rating on International Flavors & Fragrances on May 11 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 78.2% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Flavors & Fragrances is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.00, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

L Brands (LB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Hold rating on L Brands on May 11 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.80, close to its 52-week high of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.76, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LB: