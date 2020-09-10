Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (BC) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Brunswick (BC) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).
Brunswick (BC)
In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.13.
According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.
Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.63.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.35, close to its 52-week low of $35.23.
According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $41.55, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.
