Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brunswick (BC) and Conagra Brands (CAG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brunswick (BC) and Conagra Brands (CAG).

Brunswick (BC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick on June 29 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.19, close to its 52-week high of $67.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 30.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.70, implying a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.67, close to its 52-week high of $35.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hostess Brands, Campbell Soup, and JM Smucker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conagra Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.78, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.