Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: BRP (DOOO), Columbia Care (OtherCCHWF) and Team17 Group (OtherTSVNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BRP (DOOO), Columbia Care (CCHWF) and Team17 Group (TSVNF) with bullish sentiments.

BRP (DOOO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on BRP yesterday and set a price target of C$105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.63, close to its 52-week high of $81.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRP is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.08, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$110.00 price target.

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Care is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.03.

Team17 Group (TSVNF)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Robertson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Team17 Group, with a price target of p850.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #1063 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Team17 Group with a $9.94 average price target, representing a -6.5% downside. In a report issued on March 15, Peel Hunt also upgraded the stock to Buy.

