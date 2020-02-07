Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brooks Automation (BRKS), Skechers USA (SKX) and Telenav (TNAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS), Skechers USA (SKX) and Telenav (TNAV) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brooks Automation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.50.

Skechers USA (SKX)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Skechers USA, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Skechers USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.33, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Telenav (TNAV)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Telenav, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.74, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Horizon Global, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telenav with a $6.25 average price target.

