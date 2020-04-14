Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Select Interior Concepts (SIC) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brooks Automation with a $46.00 average price target, implying a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Select Interior Concepts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

