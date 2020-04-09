Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Aptiv (APTV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Aptiv (APTV).

Broadcom (AVGO)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder upgraded Broadcom to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $259.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Snyder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Nokia, and Qorvo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $297.00 average price target, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $333.00 price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.80.

Aptiv (APTV)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 50.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $79.60 average price target, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

