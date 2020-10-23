Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Boston Beer (SAM) and Albertsons Companies (ACI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAM) and Albertsons Companies (ACI) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer on October 21 and set a price target of $890.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $918.08, close to its 52-week high of $986.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 68.0% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Boston Beer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $874.70.

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

RBC Capital analyst Beth Reed maintained a Buy rating on Albertsons Companies on October 20 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albertsons Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.75, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Northcoast Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

