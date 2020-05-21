Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Boot Barn (BOOT) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Boot Barn (BOOT) and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Boot Barn today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $24.10 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Church & Dwight, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings with a $29.23 average price target.

