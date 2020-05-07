Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: B&G Foods (BGS), Sprouts Farmers (SFM) and Electronic Arts (EA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on B&G Foods (BGS), Sprouts Farmers (SFM) and Electronic Arts (EA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.00, which is a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.89, close to its 52-week high of $24.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.08, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released yesterday, Mario Lu from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.32, close to its 52-week high of $120.20.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.53, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

