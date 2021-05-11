Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: B&G Foods (BGS), Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on B&G Foods (BGS), Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO).

B&G Foods (BGS)

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Hain Celestial, and Post Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B&G Foods is a Hold with an average price target of $28.40.

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA)

Evercore ISI analyst Oliver Wintermantel maintained a Hold rating on Qurate Retail Group yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.03, close to its 52-week high of $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wintermantel is ranked #1777 out of 7499 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qurate Retail Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Academy Sports and Outdoors yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.30, close to its 52-week high of $36.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and O’Reilly Auto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Academy Sports and Outdoors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

