Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: B&G Foods (BGS) and Home Depot (HD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on B&G Foods (BGS) and Home Depot (HD).

B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 74.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for B&G Foods with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Jefferies also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report issued on November 17, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $269.83, close to its 52-week high of $292.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $309.08, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $337.00 price target.

