Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) with bullish sentiments.

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

In a report released yesterday, Small Cap Consumer Research from Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.17.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Betterware de Mexico with a $31.00 average price target, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.