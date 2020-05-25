Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Best Buy Co (BBY), Alibaba (BABA) and Coca-Cola (KO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Best Buy Co (BBY), Alibaba (BABA) and Coca-Cola (KO).

Best Buy Co (BBY)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co on May 21 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $86.00 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on May 22, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $254.50, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report issued on May 22, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 63.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $57.00 price target.

