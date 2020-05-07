Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) with bullish sentiments.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #5499 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $57.81 average price target, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Jörg Philipp Frey from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.54, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

Frey has an average return of 13.9% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Frey is ranked #5662 out of 6523 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.48, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR64.00 price target.

