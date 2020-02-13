Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AXT (AXTI), Telenav (TNAV) and Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AXT (AXTI), Telenav (TNAV) and Vishay Precision Group (VPG) with bullish sentiments.

AXT (AXTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on AXT today and set a price target of $4.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on AXT is currently a Hold rating.

Telenav (TNAV)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Telenav, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, RF Industries, and OSI Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telenav is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.52.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 24.6% when recommending Vishay Precision Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #4813 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vishay Precision Group.

