Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and Pure Storage (PSTG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and Pure Storage (PSTG).
Axon Enterprise (AAXN)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.12.
According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $84.00 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.
Pure Storage (PSTG)
In a report released yesterday, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.06.
According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceragon Networks, Juniper Networks, and NetApp.
Pure Storage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.
