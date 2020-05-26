Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AutoZone (AZO), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and Pinduoduo (PDD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AutoZone (AZO), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and Pinduoduo (PDD).

AutoZone (AZO)

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson reiterated a Buy rating on AutoZone today and set a price target of $1275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1130.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nelson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Nelson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, Ford Motor, and Tesla.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1153.75, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1175.00 price target.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

Merrill Lynch analyst Elizabeth Lane Suzuki reiterated a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Suzuki covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Home Depot, and AutoZone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00, a -20.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Pinduoduo (PDD)

In a report released today, Joyce Ju from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Pinduoduo, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.87, close to its 52-week high of $69.50.

Pinduoduo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.43, representing a -13.3% downside. In a report issued on May 24, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $62.70 price target.

