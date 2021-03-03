Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AutoZone (AZO) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AutoZone (AZO) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) with bullish sentiments.

AutoZone (AZO)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone today and set a price target of $1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1180.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 80.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1337.50 average price target, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $336.82, close to its 52-week high of $341.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.12, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on March 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

