Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AutoZone (AZO) and Toll Brothers (TOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AutoZone (AZO) and Toll Brothers (TOL) with bullish sentiments.

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released today, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1095.99.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 61.3% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1384.10 average price target, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1375.00 price target.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.32, close to its 52-week high of $50.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toll Brothers is a Hold with an average price target of $49.33.

