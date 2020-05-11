Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AutoZone (AZO) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on AutoZone (AZO) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report issued on May 8, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1119.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1057.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1075.92 average price target.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report issued on May 8, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Monster Beverage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.46, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

