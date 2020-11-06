Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AutoZone (AZO) and Hershey Co (HSY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on AutoZone (AZO) and Hershey Co (HSY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

AutoZone (AZO)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone on November 4 and set a price target of $1251.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1149.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 75.9% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1402.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report issued on November 4, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hershey Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.50, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.