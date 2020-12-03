Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: AutoZone (AZO) and Casey’s General (CASY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AutoZone (AZO) and Casey’s General (CASY) with bullish sentiments.

AutoZone (AZO)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1152.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 60.7% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1387.82, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1375.00 price target.

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Casey’s General, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.10, close to its 52-week high of $196.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 77.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.10, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $246.00 price target.

